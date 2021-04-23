Mumbai, April 23: The fasting month of Ramzan 2021, also spelt as Ramadan, is ongoing and practising Muslims are observing fast (roza) in order to learn self-discipline and self-restrain. Muslims in India will observe their 11 roza of Ramzan on April 24. Muslims abstain from all types of food and drink from dawn to sunset during Ramzan. They consume pre-dawn meal, called Sehri, and break their fast with Iftar (evening meal) after sundown. To determine Sehri and Iftar timings, they look for the sunrise and sunset. If you are looking for timings of sunrise and sunset to prepare yourselves for Sehri and Iftar on April 24, here's Ramzan 2021 timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Srinagar and other major cities in India. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

Sehri is consumed around 10 minutes before Fajr prayer begins. Iftar time starts with call for Maghrib prayer, meaning two minutes after the sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar for April 24. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 24:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 11 24 April 2021 04:58 18:59

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 24:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 11 24 April 2021 04:22 18:55

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 24:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 11 24 April 2021 04:12 18:37

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on April 24:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 11 24 April 2021 04:18 19:16

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on April 24:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 11 24 April 2021 04:49 18:38

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 24:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 11 24 April 2021 04:35 18:54

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 24:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 11 24 April 2021 03:50 18:01

If you want to check timings of Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, click on this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a blessed Ramzan ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2021 03:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).