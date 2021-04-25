Mumbai, April 25: April 26 will mark the 13th Roza of Ramzan or Ramadan 2021 in India. Throughout Ramzan, practising Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fast and refrain from food and water. The pre-dawn meal is called Sehri, and the evening meal is known as Iftar. The timing for Sehri and Iftar differs from city to city. LatestLY brings to you the timetable of Ramzan 2021 for Sehri and Iftar timings on April 14 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and other cities in India. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

From city to city, the timings of Sehri and Iftar vary by a few minutes. Sehri is consumed around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer. Iftar time starts with a call for Maghrib prayer, i.e. two minutes after the sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Srinagar for the 13th Roza on April 26. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 26:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 26 April 2021 04:57 19:00

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 26:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 26 April 2021 04:20 18:56

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 26:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 26 April 2021 04:09 18:38

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on April 26:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 26 April 2021 04:15 19:18

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on April 26:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 26 April 2021 04:47 18:38

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 26:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 26 April 2021 04:33 18:55

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 26:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 13 26 April 2021 03:48 18:02

Fasting in Ramadan, considered the holiest month, is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline, self-restraint and generosity. If you want to check the timings of Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, click on this article and get the complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a blessed Ramzan ahead.

