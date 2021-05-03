Mumbai, May 3: Indian Muslims will observe their 21st Roza (fast) of the holy month of Ramzan 2021 (Ramadan) on May 4. Healthy Muslims should observe fast throughout Ramzan. As part of strict fasting norms, Muslims abstain from all types of food and drink from dawn to dusk. They consume a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri or Suhoor, and in the evening, when the sun sets, they break their fast. The evening meal is called Iftar. The timing for Sehri and Iftar differs from city to city. LatestLY brings to you the timetable of Ramzan 2021 for Sehri and Iftar timings on May 3 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and other cities in India. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Notably, Sehri is consumed around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer. Iftar time starts with a call for Maghrib prayer. It is two minutes after the sunset. The sehri and Iftar timings are dependent on sunrise and sunset, and they change every day. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Srinagar for the 20th Roza on May 3. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on May 04:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 04 May 2021 04:51 19:02

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on May 04:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 04 May 2021 04:11 19:01

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on May 04:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 04 May 2021 04:01 18:42

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on May 04:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 04 May 2021 04:05 19:24

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on May 04:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 04 May 2021 04:22 19:05

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on May 04:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 04 May 2021 04:25 18:59

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on May 04:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 20 03 May 2021 03:42 18:05

Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-restraint. There are certain restrictions that Muslims follow during the holy month. Fasting (Roza) is one of the five pillars of Islam. If a person is sick, he/she is allowed to skip fasting. He/she can compensate by fasting when recover. Pregnant women are allowed to quit fasting during Ramadan. She can make up for the missed Rozas later.

To check timings for Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, you can check this article and get the complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

