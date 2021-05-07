Mumbai, May 7: Muslims in India have been observing dawn-to dusk fast from April 14 when the Ramzan month began. On May 8, they will observe their 25th roza or fast of the Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan. As part of the strict fasting, Muslims consume pre-dawn meal, called Sehri, and do not touch food and water during the day. They break the fast at Iftar when the sun goes down. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Srinagar for the 25th roza on May 8. Eid 2021 Date in India: When Is Moon Sighting for Eid al-Fitr? Know Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

Sehri meal is permitted around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer, meaning before the sunrise. Iftar time starts with a call for Maghrib prayer, i.e. two minutes after the sunset. Sehri and Iftar timings depend on the sunrise and sunset and vary from city to city. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on May 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 25 8 May 2021 04:48 19:04

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on May 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 25 8 May 2021 04:07 19:03

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on May 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 25 8 May 2021 03:58 18:45

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on May 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 25 8 May 2021 04:00 19:27

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on May 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 25 8 May 2021 04:41 18:41

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on May 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 25 8 May 2021 04:22 19:02

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on May 8:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 25 8 May 2021 03:38 18:07

To check timings for Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, you can check this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

