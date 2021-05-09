Mumbai, May 9: Indian Muslims will their 27th roza of Ramzan on May 10. It is also spelt as Ramadan. Fasting in Ramzan is mandatory for all healthy Muslims. They follow strict rules during the holy month. Pre-dawn meal consumed is known as Sehri and abstain from all types of food and water during the day. They break their fast when the sun goes down. The evening meal is called Iftar. The timing for Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and sunset. Therefore, LatestLY brings to you the timetable of Ramzan 2021 for Sehri and Iftar timings on May 6 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and other cities in India. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

Sehri can be consumed around 10 minutes before the call for Fajr prayer, meaning before the sunrise. Iftar starts with a call for Maghrib prayer, i.e. two minutes after the sunset. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Srinagar for the 27th roza on May 10.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on May 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 26 10 May 2021 04:47 19:04

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on May 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 26 10 May 2021 04:06 19:04

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on May 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 26 10 May 2021 03:56 18:46

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on May 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 26 10 May 2021 03:57 19:29

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on May 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 26 10 May 2021 04:40 18:41

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on May 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 26 10 May 2021 04:20 19:03

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on May 10:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 26 10 May 2021 03:37 18:08

Muslims observe fast during the Ramadan month to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. The annual observance is considered as one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. There are certain restrictions that Muslims follow during the holy month. If a person is sick, he/she is allowed to skip fasting. He/she can compensate by fasting when recover. Pregnant women are allowed to quit fasting during Ramadan. She can make up for the missed fasts later, when she is healthy.

If you want to check timings of Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, click on this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021.

