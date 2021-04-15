Mumbai, April 15: Indian Muslims will observe their third roza (fast) of the Ramzan month tomorrow, April 16. It is mandatory for all healthy Muslims to observe fast daily during Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan. Muslims follow strict guidelines for fast. They consume a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri, and abstain from food and water throughout the day. They break their fast with Iftar (evening meal) at the time of sunset. If you are looking for timings of sunrise and sunset to prepare yourselves for Sehri and Iftar on April 16, here's Ramzan 2021 timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Srinagar and other major cities in India. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Wishes And Shayari: Happy Ramadan Urdu Messages, SMS, Chand Mubarak Image And Greetings To Celebrate Arrival of the Holy Month.

The time for Sehri and Iftar slightly varies from cities to cities. Sehri ends around 10 minutes before Fajr prayer begins. Iftar meal can be consumed when call for Maghrib prayer starts, meaning two minutes after the sunset. Below are the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar for April 16. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 16:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 3 16 April 2021 05:05 18:57

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 16:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 3 16 April 2021 04:32 18:50

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 16:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 3 16 April 2021 04:21 18:33

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on April 16:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 3 16 April 2021 04:30 19:10

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on April 16:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 3 16 April 2021 04:41 18:55

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 16:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 3 16 April 2021 04:43 18:51

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 16:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 3 16 April 2021 03:58 17:58

To check timings for Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, you can check this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

