Mumbai, April 17: Fasting (Roza) in Ramzan is mandatory for all healthy Muslims. The Ramzan month is ongoing and Muslims in India will observe their 5th roza (fast) on April 18. During Ramza, also spelt as Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food and water throughout the day. However, they consume pre-dawn meal, called Sehri. They break their fast at Iftar when the sun sets. To determine the timings of Sehri and Iftar, Muslims look for timings of the sunrise and the sunset. If you are looking for timings of sunrise and sunset to prepare yourselves for Sehri and Iftar on April 18, here's Ramzan 2021 timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Srinagar and other major cities in India.

Sehri time ends around 10 minutes before Fajr prayer begins. Muslims are allowed to break their fast when call for Maghrib prayer starts, meaning two minutes after the sunset. Below are the timings of Sehri and Iftar for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar on April 18.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 18:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 18 April 2021 05:03 18:57

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 18:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 18 April 2021 04:30 18:51

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 18:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 18 April 2021 04:18 18:34

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on April 18:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 18 April 2021 04:27 19:11

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on April 18:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 18 April 2021 04:58 19:03

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 18:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 18 April 2021 04:41 18:52

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 18:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 18 April 2021 03:56 17:59

To check timings of Sehri and Iftar for other cities in India, you can click on this article and get complete timetable of Ramzan 2021. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan ahead.

