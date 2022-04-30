Eid ul Fitr 2022 in Saudi Arabia will be celebrated on Sunday 01 May if the moon is sighted on Saturday 30 April. Saudi Arabia has officially asked local citizens to observe the Eid moon on 30 April. The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has asked the citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia to see the moon on Saturday according to the Umm Al Qura calendar corresponding to April 30, 2022.

"The special session of the Supreme Court will sit on Saturday evening and consider the sighting of the Eid moon. Will issue a decision immediately thereafter," a local media report said. However, many astronomers have said that the chances of seeing a crescent moon on Saturday evening are less and 30 days of the month of Ramadan 1443 is likely to be completed. When Is Eid ul-Fitr 2022 in India? Know Date, Moon Sighting Time, Traditions and Significance of Celebrating the Muslim Festival.

Shawwal 1443 Crescent Search today!

The Haramain Sharifain on Saturday evening took to the microblogging site and said that the search for the Crescent moon of Shawwal will be held today. "The investigation of the search will determine the day of #EidAlFitr!," it said in a tweet.

Shawwal 1443 Crescent Search today! The investigation of the search will determine the day of #EidAlFitr! Follow this thread as we bring you coverage from the sighting committees and a preliminary announcement by sunset! pic.twitter.com/rzZp5Ht5dj — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) April 30, 2022

Eid declared in Australia and Singapore on May 2

The Australian Fatwa Council said that Monday, May 2, will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr and the first day of the month of Shawwal 1443 AH. On the other hand, Singapore's Majils Ugama Islam also stated that Muslims in the country will celebrate Eid al Fitr on Monday, May 02, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANIC (@anic.org.au)

Pakistan MET says 'no chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal'

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday took to Twitter and said that according to the astronomical parameters, 'there is a no chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal' on May 1.

According to astronomical parameters, there is a No Chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1443 AH on the evening of 01-05-2022 i.e. on 29th of Ramazan, 1443 AH. For details https://t.co/Fl5Furbvj3#MOONSIGHTING #Eid2022 #EidUlFitr #EidMubarak #EidInPakistan pic.twitter.com/YuGWmtziwC — Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) April 29, 2022

Emirates' Astronomical Society makes forecasts for Eid-ul-Fitr 2022

According to a report by the UAE News, the Emirates Astronomical Society in a forecast said that the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr and the first day of the Shawwal month will be held on May 2.

Under the Islamic lunar calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Eid is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal. Eid 2022 Date in Australia: Eid-al-Fitr to be Celebrated in Australia on May 2, Chaand Raat on May 1

Generally in United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Yemen, Turkey, Egypt and Palestine, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated along with Saudi Arabia. Although these countries have their own Observatory and Moon committees, they generally go along with the announcement made by Saudi Arabia.

Muslims of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other South Asian countries will see the Eid moon on Sunday, May 01, 2022. Similarly, Muslims in United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK), Australia, New Zealand, Russia, Indonesia, Malaysia, France, Germany and other countries will also celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Sunday 01 May or Monday 02 May.

