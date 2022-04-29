Australia has officially declared that Monday, May 2, will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr and the first day of the month of Shawwal 1443 AH. The announcement was made on Thursday, after consultation with members of the Australian Fatwa Council and local and global observatories. The Australian Fatwa Council urged the Muslim community in Australia to engage with fellow neighbours and friends to display the true and peaceful image of Islam.

👉 𝑪𝑶𝑴𝑴𝑼𝑵𝑰𝑻𝒀 𝑨𝑵𝑵𝑶𝑼𝑵𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑬𝑵𝑻 🔵 𝗘𝗶𝗱 𝗔𝗹-𝗙𝗶𝘁𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝟭𝟰𝟰𝟯𝗔𝗛 – 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 The Day of Eid Al-Fitr will be Monday 2nd of May 2022 and the first day of the Month of Shawwal 1443AH 🌐 Read More: https://t.co/iim9BDSZ5b pic.twitter.com/Yxr1Va6Jny — Australian National Imams Council (@ImamsCouncil) April 27, 2022

