Australia has officially declared that Monday, May 2, will be the first day of Eid Al-Fitr and the first day of the month of Shawwal 1443 AH. The announcement was made on Thursday, after consultation with members of the Australian Fatwa Council and local and global observatories. The Australian Fatwa Council urged the Muslim community in Australia to engage with fellow neighbours and friends to display the true and peaceful image of Islam.

