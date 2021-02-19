Ratha Saptami will be celebrated on February 19, 2021. As per the Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Surya enlightened the whole world on Ratha Saptami day. This day is also considered as Surya Jayanti as it is the birthday of Lord Surya. Narmada Jayanti will also be celebrated on February 19, 2021, where devotees worship river Narmada. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Ratha Saptami 2021 HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, GIF and SMS to celebrate the birth anniversary of Lord Surya.

On the occasion of Ratha Saptami, a Hindu devotee has the opportunity to wash off all sins from the body. Ratha Saptami is considered auspicious for Surya Grahan where Dan-Punya activities can be performed. It is believed that seven types of sins are done knowingly and unknowingly - by words, by body, by mind in current birth and in previous births, and they are purged by worshipping Lord Surya on Ratha Saptami. The Saptami Tithi begins on February 18, 2021, at 8:17 am and ends on February 19, 2021, at 10:58 am. Ratha Saptami 2021 Rangoli Designs: Ratham Muggulu DIY Tutorial, Kolam Patterns & Surya Chariot Rangolis to Celebrate Achala Saptami.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ratha Saptami, might not be celebrated with huge processions and proceedings considering social distance guidelines. However, you can keep the spirit of Ratha Saptami celebration high by sending out HD images, devotional messages, quotes and WhatsApp stickers which are available below for free download.

Rath Saptami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rath Saptami 2021 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

