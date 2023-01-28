Ratha Saptami 2023 will be celebrated on January 28. This annual commemoration falls on the seventh day during the Gupt Navratri festival and is filled with various rituals and Puja. Also known as Surya Jayanti, Ratha Saptami marks the birth of Lord Surya or the Sun God and is symbolically represented in the form of the Sun God Surya turning his Ratha (Chariot) drawn by seven horses (representing seven colours) towards the northern hemisphere, in a north-easterly direction. As we prepare to celebrate Surya Jayanti 2023, people are sure to share Ratha Saptami 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Surya Jayanti 2023 greetings, Ratha Saptami WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers of Sura Jayanti and Happy Ratha Saptami 2023. Ratha Saptami 2023 Wishes in Telugu & Surya Jayanti HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, GIFs, Wallpapers and SMS for Auspicious Hindu Festival.

This celebration marks the symbolic change in the season and is celebrated after Vasanta Panchami, the Hindu festival that celebrates the beginning of the Spring season. Every year, Ratha Saptami falls on the seventh day in the bright phase of Magha Month and is celebrated by offering prayers to the Sun God. The mythological event that Ratha Saptami commemorates is the Sun’s shift towards the Northern Hemisphere. Farmers mark this day as an important festival that helps them prepare for the new year of farming and agriculture. As we prepare to celebrate Surya Jayanti 2023, here are some Ratha Saptami 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Surya Jayanti 2023 greetings, Ratha Saptami WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers of Sura Jayanti and Happy Ratha Saptami 2023 SMS that you can share with family and friends. Ratha Saptami 2023 Date and Magha Saptami Snan Muhurat.

Ratha Saptami 2023 Greetings & Images

Ratha Saptami 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Festive Spirit Embrace You and Your Loved Ones on This Special Occasion. Wishing You a Happy Ratha Saptami!

Ratha Saptami 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Surya Bhagwan Shower You With Peace, Happiness, Wealth and Good Health on the Auspicious Day of Ratha Saptami.

Happy Ratha Saptami 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sun God Shower You With His Choicest Blessings, and May You Lead a Blissful Life. Happy Ratha Saptami.

Happy Ratha Saptami 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Only Light Can Drive Out Darkness. May This Ratha Saptami Bring Light to Your Life Just Like the Sun Radiates Light and Warmth During the Day.

Happy Ratha Saptami 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Praying to Surya Dev That He Showers You With Peace, Happiness, Wealth, and Good Health on the Auspicious Day of Ratha Saptami.

We hope that these wishes add to your celebration of Ratha Saptami. In addition to praying to the Sun god and celebrating the beginning of a new sowing season, people also indulge in reciting the Gayatri Mantra on this day to appease the almighty. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Ratha Saptami 2023!

