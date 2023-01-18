Ratha Saptami 2023 will be observed on Saturday, January 28. According to the Hindu calendar, Ratha Saptami is observed on the Saptami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Magh month. It is believed that Lord Surya Dev started enlightening the whole world on Ratha Saptami, which was considered the birthday of God Surya. Therefore, this day is also known as Surya Jayanti. As you gear up to celebrate Ratha Saptami and Surya Jayanti 2023, here’s a special collection of Ratha Saptami 2023 wishes and greetings in Telugu and Kannada languages. You will find the latest Ratha Saptami 2023 greetings, Ratha Saptami images, Surya Jayanti 2023 messages and HD wallpapers for you to download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this Hindu festival. January 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Indian Festivals & Events: Check List of Important Dates During the First Month of the Year.

Ratha Saptami is considered as auspicious as Surya Grahan for daan punya activities (charitable acts and donations). On this day, people observe fast and worship Lord Surya. It is believed that by observing a fast on this day, one can get rid of all kinds of sins done knowingly or unknowingly by words by the body and mind in current birth and previous births. Besides fasting on this auspicious day, people also exchange lovely wishes and messages with their loved ones. here is a collection of messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Ratha Saptami 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Ratha Sapthami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ratha Saptami WhatsApp Message Reads: Yadyajjanna Krutham Paapam Mayaa Sapthasu Janmasu Tasya Rogamcha Shokamcha Samastham Hanthu Sapthami.

Ratha Sapthami Wishes in Telugu (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Ratha Saptami Facebook Greetings Read: Cheekati Pai Velugu Vijayam, Adharmam Pai Dharmam Vijayam, Asathyam Pai Sathyam Vijayam, Anyayam Pai Nyayam Vijayam, Ide Ratha Saptami Sanketham. Ratha Saptami Subhaakankshalu.

Ratha Sapthami Messages in Telugu (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Rathasapthami WhatsApp Message Reads: Agnaanapu Cheekati Teralanu Dinchuthuu, Dedeepyamaina Tejassutho, Yedu Gurrala Ratham Pai, Vacche Aa Surya Bhagavanudi Prakasham. Mee Jeevitham Lo Velugunu Prasadinchanee. Ratha Saptami Subhaakankshalu.

Ratha Sapthami Telugu Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Rathasapthami GIF Image!

Rathasapthami Greetings: Rathasapthami Maagha Saptami Subhaakankshalu

Ratha Sapthami Telugu Greetings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Rathasapthami Wishes: Bhaanu Saptami Subhaakankshalu

On this day, devotees wake up before sunrise and observe an early bath by placing Arka or Jilledu, or Ekka leaves on seven different body parts, namely the head, two shoulders, two thighs, one on the chest and one on the back. This process is done thrice by chanting the mantra “Sapta Sapta Maha Sapta, Sapta Dweepa Vasundhra, Sapta Arka Parnamaadaya, Saptami Ratha Saptami” repeatedly. Wishing everyone a Happy Ratha Saptami 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 18, 2023 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).