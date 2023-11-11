Remembrance Day, also known as ‘Poppy Day’, is an annual observance held on November 11 every year. Memorial Day is observed in Commonwealth member states since the end of the First World War in 1919 to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty. The day is also marked by war remembrances in several other non-Commonwealth countries. In most countries, Remembrance Day is observed to recall the end of First World War hostilities that formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. The red poppy flower is a symbol associated with Remembrance Day. This tradition was inspired by the poem ‘In Flanders Fields’ written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, a Canadian physician, during World War I. As Remembrance Day 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about Remembrance Day 2023 date and the significance of the day. Remembrance Day Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Quotes and Messages on Poppy Day With Your Loved Ones.

Remembrance Day 2023 Date

Remembrance Day 2023 will be observed on Saturday, November 11.

Remembrance Day Significance

Remembrance Day holds great significance as the day honours all the military personnel ones who died in World War I. The day is marked by moments of silence observed at 11:00 AM to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in conflict. Veterans, military personnel, and civilians gather at war memorials, cemeteries, and other commemorative sites to participate in these ceremonies. During the Second World War, many countries changed the name of the holiday.

Member states of the Commonwealth of Nations adopted Remembrance Day, while the US chose Veterans Day. As per records, the tradition of Remembrance Day evolved out of Armistice Day. The initial Armistice Day was observed at Buckingham Palace, commencing with King George V hosting a ‘Banquet in Honour of the President of the French Republic’ during the evening hours of 10 November 1919, and the first official Armistice Day was subsequently held on the grounds of Buckingham Palace the following morning.

