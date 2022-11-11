Remembrance Day is observed every year on November 11. This day honours members of the armed forces who sacrificed their lives in the First World War. In Britain, Canada, South Africa and ANZAC, the traditions include mourning for a minute or two on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month to mark the time armistice became active. Many non-Commonwealth nations also celebrate this day to honour the army men who lost their lives. As you observe Remembrance Day 2022, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can send to your near and dear ones as greetings, quotes and messages on Poppy Day.

The services of Remembrance Day in many nations generally include the sounding of the Last Post, Reveille and sometimes just The Rouse. It is concluded with the recitation of the ode of remembrance. The services also include wreaths laid to honour the fallen, blessings and the national anthem. As you observe this Poppy Day, here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share with your loved ones as greetings, quotes and messages on Remembrance Day 2022. Veterans Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About the History of the Federal Holiday and How the Day Dedicated to All US Military Veterans Is Observed.

It is a national holiday in France and Belgium. In France, the First World War was considered the Great Patriotic War. Remembrance Day is one of the most important military observations in France since it was a major French victory and the French paid a heavy price in blood to achieve it.

