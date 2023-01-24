Republic Day is an important event celebrating the day the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. This replaced the Government of India Act 1935 as the governing document of India, thus turning the nation into a republic separate from British Raj. The constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, but came into effect on January 26, 1950. The date January 26 was chosen as the date for Republic Day as it was on that day in 1930 when the Indian National Congress proclaimed the Declaration of Indian Independence. Republic Day 2023 Speech Ideas in English for School Functions & Competitions: Inspirational Speeches and Patriotic Quotes for India’s 74th Republic Day (Watch Videos).

To mark this special day, schools, colleges, and private institutions are gearing up to celebrate the occasion with several events and functions, highlighting the day's importance. Schools conduct several competitions on this day, one of which is essay writing. If you want your writing to be impactful, you need to practice and keep writing. These essay writing tips are for students but can help all kinds of writers. As the 74th Republic Day of India nears, take a look at a sample essay and tips for students to make their essays powerful ones. Republic Day 2023 Speeches in Hindi: From Sample Essays to Interesting Long and Short Write-Ups.

Essay Writing Tips

Before starting to write an essay, the writer should plan things and get all facts right by doing thorough research on the subject.

Once a proper research is done, you can make points and use them in your essay.

Divide the essay into three parts: the introduction of the topic, the main body, and the conclusion.

Make sure you ensure relevancy and keep the flow of the essay intact until the end. This will come only when your idea and structure are clear.

As you write, highlight the important points. Mention only factual information and avoid repetition in the paragraphs.

Easy Republic Day Essay Sample for Your Reference

Republic Day is an important event in India. Every year on January 26, the country celebrates Republic Day with a lot of pride and fervour. On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India was formally adopted. After the adoption of the Constitution, India became a fully sovereign state. The fundamental law of the country, the Constitution, was enacted out of the diligence and hard work of great men like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and numerous freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for independence.

Republic Day is an important day in the lives of every Indian citizen. It marks the day when India became truly independent. While India gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, our country was still lacking a constitution. On January 26, 1950, India adopted the Constitution and became a sovereign, secular, socialist, democratic republic.

We hope these tips and tricks help you stay fully prepared for Republic Day 2023 celebrations. We wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2023!

