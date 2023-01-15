Republic Day of India is observed on January 26 every year. It was first celebrated in 1950 with the adoption of the constitution of the country. On this day, people decorate their surroundings in the colours of the Indian flag. Orange, white, green and blue are the prominent colours used during Republic day decoration. Many people make rangoli at the entrance of schools, offices, houses etc., as a part of decorations for the day. Many people consider it inauspicious to draw the national flag on the floor. Therefore, they make different patterns using tricolours. As you celebrate Republic Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a few beautiful rangoli designs to decorate your house for the festival. Simple And Creative Tiranga Rangoli Patterns And Tricolour Design Ideas to Celebrate the Day of National Importance.

Republic Day is celebrated as the adoption day of the constitution of India. It replaced the Government of India Act 1935 as the governing act document of India, thus turning the country into a republic separate from British Raj. It was adopted by the constituent assembly of India on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950. Since then, the country has celebrated republic day on January 26 every year. Here is a collection of rangoli designs that you can try for decorations on this day. Tiranga, Indian Map, Peacock and Patriotism Slogan Rangoli Pattern Images and Videos To Celebrate Gantantra Diwas on 26 January.

Republic Day 2023 Rangoli Patterns

Simple Rangoli Using Fork

Beautiful Rangoli Design

Unique Republic Day Rangoli

Easy Tricolour Rangoli

In 1930, the declaration of Indian Independence was proclaimed by Indian National Congress on January 26. Therefore, this day was decided as the day to celebrate Republic Day. The day's major celebrations occur at Rajpath in New Delhi before the President of India. Ceremonial parades are held that pay tribute to the rich culture of India and its unity in diversity. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day 2023!

