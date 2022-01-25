Happy Republic Day 2022! Republic Day is a national festival of India which is celebrated every year on January 26 with joy and gaiety across the country. On this day in 1950, the Constitution of India was implemented by removing the Government of India Act. On Republic Day, all Indians are seen drenched in the colours of Tricolour whether it is via the flag or rangoli. The first Republic Day was celebrated on January 26, 1950. The Constitution of India was accepted by the Constituent Assembly of India on November 26, 1949, which was implemented throughout the country on January 26, 1950. To celebrate the Republic Day of India, special decorations are prepared in schools, colleges and other government, non-government institutions. Adorable Rangolis are made in the building and common apartment societies. Patriotism songs are also played. However, if you want to colourfully express your love for the country on January 26 you can make Rangoli on Republic Day. Below are some of the tutorial videos and images of latest Rangoli Designs. Republic Day 2022 Rangoli Designs: Simple And Creative Tiranga Rangoli Patterns And Tricolour Design Ideas to Celebrate the Day of National Importance (Watch Videos).

Republic Day easy rangoli design is one of the most searched phrases all over the internet. To become an independent republic and establish the rule of law in the country, the constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India. On this occasion people also make rangolis and here are some easy Rangoli designs on the occasion of Republic Day.

Simple Tricolour Rangoli Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirti Pawar (@relaxing_rangoli_art)

Peacock Republic Day Rangoli Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PaperDots (@paperdotspaperdots)

Republic Day Rangoli Pattern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by - ℙ𝕠𝕠𝕛𝕒 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕛𝕒𝕣𝕖 (@pooja_art_13)

Mera Bharat Mahan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rangoli love 🦋♥️ (@rangoli_love)

Quick National Flag Rangoli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallavi Terkar (@kreativepals_rangoli)

Peacock Rangoli Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kolam⚛️🤩😍 (@creative_content_02)

Before hoisting the flag on Republic Day from college, school to home, the places around it are decorated with Rangoli. On this special occasion, you can easily make different types of Rangoli designs on the stage of your school, college. There have been many changes in these years, but there is no dearth of love and enthusiasm among the people regarding Republic Day. Today's India is a digital India, but even today the enthusiasm for the republic has not diminished.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2022 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).