Republic Day is a national holiday in India. The momentous day commemorates the enactment of the constitution of India, which occurred on January 26, 1950. Citizens across India celebrate the day with great zeal and enthusiasm. Spectacular parades at Janpath, New Delhi, consisting of the Indian National Army and national flag hoisting in various parts of the country are common practices followed on this day. Smaller parades, cultural programs, and public celebrations, and private parties take place throughout the country, as most businesses, schools, and government offices are closed. Republic Day 2022 Speech Ideas: Inspiring Sample English Speeches And Writing Tips for Students to Celebrate 73rd Gantantra Diwas (Watch Videos).

Apart from all these customary celebrations, many people express their creative art and draw colorful rangolis on the floor to express their patriotism for the country. Different pictures, signs, and symbols related to Tiranga are drawn with the help of rangoli designs and colours. If you are searching for some of the unique patriotic rangoli ideas and easy Tiranga designs for your residential and office spaces, then pick the best one out of the following list. Republic Day 2022: From Central Vista Route to Chief Guests, Here's All We Know So Far About January 26 Celebrations This Year.

Republic Day 2022 Latest Tricolour Rangoli Idea

Fresh Patriotic Rangoli Designs To Celebrate Republic Day 2022

Simple But Beautiful Tiranga Rangoli Idea For Gantantra Diwas 2022

Creative Rangoli Designs For Republic Day 2022

Express your joy on the occasion of Gantatra Diwas by drawing these simple yet amazing Rangoli designs. You can make these patriotic rangoli patterns at the home, office, or any public place to show your love towards the Nation. You can also include Republic Day slogans and quotes in your Rangoli designs. And remember you don’t necessarily have to be artistically inclined or skilled to create beautiful rangoli designs. Happy Republic Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2022 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).