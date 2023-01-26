Republic Day is an important day in India to celebrate the day of the adoption of the constitution of India. It is observed every year on January 26. The constitution, drafted by a committee under the chairmanship of Dr B R Ambedkar, replaced the government of India Act 1935. It was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950. On the same day in 1930, the Declaration of Indian independence was proclaimed by the Indian National Congress. People send messages saying Happy Republic Day to their friends and family on this day in various regional languages. As you celebrate Republic Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes in Telugu that you can send to your family and friends as greetings, WhatsApp messages, GIF images and SMS on this day.

The major Republic Day celebrations occur at Rajpath in New Delhi, where various parades and processions depict the country's diverse cultures. The parade showcases India’s defence capability and cultural and social heritage. Nine to ten different regiments of the Indian Army, in addition to the Navy and Air Force with their bands, march past in all their finery and official decorations. Offices, schools and colleges are also decorated with the theme of the national flag of India for the celebrations of the day. Here is a collection of Happy Republic Day 2023 wishes in Telugu that you can share as greetings, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Republic Day 2023 Rangoli Ideas: Latest Tricolour Rangoli Designs and Unique Patterns To Represent The Spirit of India's National Event (Watch Videos).

The festivities of Republic Day end with the Beating Retreat on January 29 in the presence of the President of the country as the chief guest. It is performed by the band of three wings of the military, the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. Wishing everyone Happy Republic Day 2023!

