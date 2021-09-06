Happy Rosh Hashanah 2021! This festival celebrates Jewish New Year and is also known as the first of the year. It begins on the first day of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar. The Jewish New Year is celebrated in the month of September or October according to the Gregorian calendar. This year Rosh Hashanah aka Rosh Hashanah 2021 will begin in the evening of Monday, September 6 and ends in the evening of Wednesday, September 8. The term Rosh Hashanah is believed to have been used for the first time in the 6th century BC. People of the Jewish community celebrate this festival by following various traditions, customs, preparation of food, etc. To celebrate the auspicious time, here's a collection of Rosh Hashanah 2021 wishes, Jewish New Year images, Rosh Hashanah greetings, Rosh Hashanah messages, quotes, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and Instagram posts to share with friends and family.

Different types of dishes are prepared on this day. On this occasion people meet their friends and relatives and congratulate them. On the special occasion of the Jewish New Year, people greet each other a very happy Rosh Hashanah. Colloquially, men say to each other "Leshana tovah tikatev v'tichatem", while women say "Leshana tovah tikatevee v'tichatemee". In this way the people of this community congratulate each other on the Jewish New Year. So if you are looking to share Rosh Hashanah 2021 wishes, we have for you Happy Rosh Hashanah messages, Happy Jewish New Year WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Rosh Hashanah 2021 Facebook Status pictures with friends and family to bring in this day.

We wish you a very happy Rosh Hashanah. This Jewish New Year falls on the first day of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar. It is celebrated following different customs and traditions. Sometimes people say shanah tovah u'metukah (shanah tovah u'metukah), which literally means a good and lovely New Year.

