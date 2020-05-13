Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Maratha Warrior's Birth Anniversary With Messages, Greetings and Wishes

Sambhaji Jayanti 2020 images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020: Sambhaji Bhosale, the eldest son of Shivaji Maharaj, became the second ruler of Maratha Kingdom after his father’s demise. Sambhaji ruled for 9-long years and was widely regarded as the 2nd Chhatrapati of the Maratha empire. It will be Sambhaji Bhosale’s 363rd birth anniversary on May 14, this year. The occasion is observed with fervour majorly by the people of the Marathi community. To commemorate his anniversary, people send best Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti pictures and wallpapers to their loved ones on this day. If you are looking for the popular Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti HD images and wallpapers, then you should end your search here. People can download these newest Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 pictures and HD wallpapers, and then share them on popular social messaging apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Hike, Telegram etc. It will be a great gesture and a grand manner to pay rich tributes to the brave Maratha warrior. Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Date And Significance: Know About the Day Celebrating Birth Anniversary of the Maratha Ruler.

To celebrate the birth anniversary of the legendary figures, people can send across these latest Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 HD images and wallpapers via picture messages as well. To delight your loved ones with even more creative Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti wishes, you can save these wishes and greetings, and convert them into GIFs and videos as well.

Another way to send Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 greetings is via WhatsApp stickers and Hike Stickers, which have become a rage amongst the youth in the last few years. If you are looking for the top-trending collection of Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti images, and wallpapers, then you stop exploring furthermore, as we at LatestLY, have covered it all here.

Sambhaji Jayanti wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Happy Sambhaji Jayanti to everyone!

Sambhaji Jayanti images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Remembering the great Maratha leader today with pride. Happy Sambhaji Jayanti to one and all!

Sambhaji Jayanti images and wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020!

Sambhaji Jayanti free images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Tumhala sarvanna Sambhaji Jayanti chya Hardik Shubhechha

Sambhaji Jayanti 2020 images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti!

Sambhaji was born on May 14, 1657, to Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai (Shivaji’s first wife) at Purandhar fort, near Pune. He was only 2-years-old when his mother died, and was then raised by his grandmother Jijabai Shahaji Bhosale. In 1666, he along with Shivaji Maharaj were put under house arrest by the Mughal Emperor, Aurangzeb. However, the duo escaped in a disguised manner.

After the death of his father, Shivaji, there was a turmoil in the Maratha kingdom. Nonetheless, amidst all the political conspiracies and crisis, Sambhaji ascended the throne in 1680. There were many successful conflicts under his leadership.

However, he died a heroic death at the hands of Aurangzeb in 1689. Various historians have stated different versions of his death, but one common thing in all of them was that he died heroically. He was also given the title of Dharmveer (protector of the dharma) at the time of his death.

As May 14 nears, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti” and hope you would love sharing the above messages with your loved ones on this historic day.