Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Date And Significance: Know About the Day Celebrating Birth Anniversary of the Maratha Ruler

Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

There are few leaders who understand, implement and pass on a method of the reign that makes people remember them, centuries on. There is no question that Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj fits this description. His first son, Sambhaji Bhosle took this legacy forward. Sambhaji Maharaj was the second ruler of the Maratha Kingdom who spearheaded the kingdom through some very challenging times. His birth anniversary, May 14 is commemorated as Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti across Maharashtra and other parts of the country. As Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2020 approaches we bring to you the significance of the day. The day is of great importance considering Sambhaji Maharaj’s impeccable contributions to the history of India and his teachings to the society. This day holds immense significance and highlights the key attributes that shaped the Maratha regions as they are known now. Know Legends About Sambhaji Maharaj's Connection With South Indian Dish 'Sambar'.

When is Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrated?

Sambhaji Bhosale was born on May 14, 1657. The second leader of the Maratha Kingdom, Sambhaji Maharaj was born to Shivaji & Saibai. He lost his mother at the young age of 2 and was raised by Jijabai, who instilled in him the same values and strong spirits that Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj boasted of. His birthday is celebrated as Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti by people across the state.

Significance of Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti

Sambhaji Maharaj’s contributions to the Maratha reign is celebrated on this day every year. After the death of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji’s journey to the throne was also filled with an array of challenges, but he went on to rule for 9 years. His rule was largely shaped by the ongoing wars between the Maratha kingdom and Mughal Empire as well as other neighbouring powers such as the Siddis, Mysore and the Portuguese in Goa.

Sambhaji Maharaj played a key role in shaping the Marathi Kingdom. However, he and 25 of his advisors were captured by the Mughal forces of Muqarrab Khan in a skirmish at Sangameshwar in February 1689. Sambhaji was then tortured and executed by Aurangazeb. After his untimely death, his brother Rajaram I succeeded and claimed the Maratha Throne. Sambhaji still continues to be one of the bravest and boldest rulers of the Maratha empire and is revered and celebrated by many. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti.