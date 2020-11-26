Constitution Day is observed on November 26 annually to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India which came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day is also known as National Law Day or Samvidhan Divas in Hindi. The observance also marks a tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the first law minister of India and the architect of the Indian Constitution. As we observe Constitution Day 2020, we bring to you wishes and messages in Hindi to send on the day. It also includes Samvidhan Diwas WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Instagram Stories, Messages and GIFs to send on the day. People have also taken to Twitter sharing Samvidhan Divas HD Images and Wallpapers on the observance.

Constitution Day marks our belief in the system that runs the nation. It is a reminder of the values this nation stands. The constitution describes India as a democratic, republic, socialist and secular country. On Samvidhan Diwas, you can send wishes and messages and invoke national pride in fellow citizens. Constitution Day 2020 Wishes and Samvidhan Diwas HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, BR Ambedkar Quotes and Facebook Greetings to Send Wishes of National Law Day

Constitution Day (National Law Day), also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated in India on 26 November every year in India pic.twitter.com/x728CU9wM7 — RAGHUVANS MANI KUMAR (@RaghuvansK) November 25, 2020

संविधान दिवस की बधाई !🇮🇳 🙏Constitution Day also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated on 26th November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On 26th Nov 1949, Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India, which came26th January 1950. pic.twitter.com/stZgAGtUsV — dipaksarode83 (@dipaksarode10) November 25, 2020

Constitution Day (or Samvidhan Divas), also known as National Law Day, is celebrated in India on 26 November every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. 🙏#संविधान_दिवस❣️🇮🇳 #HappyConstitutionDay 🇮🇳🇮🇳❣️ pic.twitter.com/d7L1rM37jU — mr_pandey (@mrgoura74451088) November 26, 2020

“However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good.” -Dr. B. R. Ambedkar#Happy_Constitution_Day pic.twitter.com/7I3VCfmpLI — Chetan Darne (@_chetan_darne) November 26, 2020

The decision to celebrate November 26 as the Constitution Day of India came into effect in 2015, when the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment notified the decision of the Government of India. The aim is to promote constitution values among citizens. The fundamental principles mentioned in the India Constitution establishes the structure, procedures, powers, and duties of government institutions. It also sets out fundamental rights, directive principles and the duties of citizens. We wish you all Happy Constitution Day.

