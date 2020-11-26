Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day is celebrated as National Law Day or Samvidhan Divas. The observance is also to mark a tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the first law minister of India and the architect of the Indian Constitution. On Constitution Day 2020, people have taken to social media platforms extending greetings on the observance. They are also posting Constitution Day HD Images and Samvidhan Divas Wallpapers. Twitterati is remembering the day by sending messages, wishes and greetings. Constitution Day 2020 Wishes and Samvidhan Diwas HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, BR Ambedkar Quotes and Facebook Greetings to Send Wishes of National Law Day

Constitution Day marks our belief in the system that governs the nation. It reminds us of our values and the belief this nation stands for as a democratic, republic, socialist and secular country. On this day of national pride, you can also extend these wishes and greetings to your loved ones and make them aware of its importance. Constitution Day 2020: Quotes by BR Ambedkar and PM Narendra Modi on The Constitution of India.

Check Out the Tweets on National Law Day:

The foundation of the world's largest democracy, the Constitution of India was formed on this day, Warm greetings to all of you on National Constitution Day . It is a national duty to keep the constitution with creed / faith, customs, regional differences etc.#ConstitutionDay pic.twitter.com/G7zw5oOoYq — Garima S. Korram (@Garima750) November 26, 2020

Happy Constitution Day!

We the people of India on this #ConstitutionDay take pledge to respect all Indians and put a stop to hatred. Those who are trying to create a rift between us should be alienated.#संविधान_दिवस #ConstitutionDay pic.twitter.com/6h7n9TE383 — DrSyed Md Sabir (@drsabirsyed) November 26, 2020

The Architect of the Indian Constitution!

71st Constitution Day!

#ConstitutionDay being celebrated today marking the 71st anniversary of adopting the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. #SamvidhanDiwas pic.twitter.com/3LgvIcyvCQ — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 26, 2020

Samvidhan Diwas Wishes:

అందరికీ రాజ్యాంగ దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు( #constitutionDay2020) On this day in 1949, the Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly and we remember BR Ambedkar, architect of the Indian constitution.#ConstitutionDay #SamvidhanDivas pic.twitter.com/vF6IrqNB3U — THRIVIKRAMARAO KASI (@ThrivikramaraoK) November 26, 2020

Tributes to BR Ambedkar!

On this day which we celebrate as #ConstitutionDay the greatest living document namely the Indian Constitution was adopted - Tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar ji for giving us the soul of our democracy ! Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/V8X6wWVk5H — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 26, 2020

The decision to celebrate November 26 as the Constitution Day of India came into effect in 2015, when the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment notified the decision of the Government of India. The aim is to promote constitution values among citizens.

The fundamental principles mentioned in the Constitution of India includes basic political principles and establishes the structure, procedures, powers, and duties of government institutions. It also sets out fundamental rights, directive principles and the duties of citizens.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).