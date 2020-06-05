Sant Kabir Das Jayanti 2020 Wishes: Kabir Ke Dohe and Kabir Amritwani Videos to Celebrate 15th-Century Indian Mystic Poet’s Birth Anniversary

Wishing You All on Kabir Das Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sant Kabirdas Jayanti 2020 Videos: There’s no long introduction needed when it comes to Sant Kabirdas. He was a renowned saint, a poet, and a social reformer of his times. The dates of his birth and death are not clear; however, it is said that it will be his 643rd birth anniversary this year, celebrated on June 5, i.e. Friday. People celebrate the occasion by singing his poems and reciting his popular Kabir ke Dohe on this auspicious day. A lot of people also watch a lot of videos that are available from different sources on the internet. If you, too, are a fan of Saint Kabir and are looking for popular ‘Sant Kabir Das Ke Dohe’ videos as well as Sant Kabir Amritwani online, then you have arrived at the right place. Sant Guru Kabir Das Jayanti Images & HD Wallpapers: Best Kabir Ke Dohe That Continue to Inspire Generations.

The 15th-century Indian poet and said, Kabir Das’ poems were written mainly in the Hindi language; however, a lot of dialects were borrowed, which included Braj. Saint Kabir’s poems were about different aspects of life, which are very much relevant and relatable still. Majority of his works included the themes of devotion, discipline, way of life, among others. As the decorated poet-cum-saint-cum-reformer celebrates his 643rd birth anniversary today, we bring you a collection of popular Kabirdas poems’ videos, which you will love to hear and hum all day long.

The more we write about Sant Kabirdas, the lesser it would seem – such is his persona. One of the most prominent figures in Indian history, Sant Kabir, has had a significant impact on the Indian society during his days. His writings influenced the much-popular movement, the Bhakti movement, back in the day. Not just that, his writings are also found in the verses of Sikh community’s primary scripture, i.e. Guru Granth Sahib.

Sant Kabirdas was and happens to be, one of the legendary figures in Indian history. He left behind an unmatched legacy. Saint Kabir’s legacy is still alive after all these years through ‘Kabir Panth’, which also means the ‘Path of Kabir’. People who follow him are called ‘Kabir Panthis’.

Sant Kabirdas was born in Varanasi. There are doubts cast over his birth/death anniversary date, as some people say he lived during the 1398-1448 period, while some contend that he lived during the 1440-1518 period. He was a critic of both Hinduism and Islam at some levels; however, when he died, people of both the communities who followed him claimed him to be theirs.

As we celebrate Sant Kabirdas Jayanti today, we wish his followers to have a blessed day. We hope you would have loved our collection of best Sant Kabirdas poems and would enjoy sharing this article with your loved ones.