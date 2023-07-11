Sawan Shivratri 2023 will be celebrated on July 15. This day marks the Shivratri date, which falls in the month of Sawan or Shravan. Since the auspicious observance of Sawan will go on for two months, the celebration of Sawan Shivratri will also be observed twice. The second Sawan Shivratri is set to be celebrated on August 14. As we prepare to celebrate Sawan Shivratri 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Sawan Shivratri 2023 and its significance. Sawan Somwar 2023 Complete Schedule: Shravan Month Start and End Dates, Vrat Significance and Celebrations Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri 2023 Dates

The month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and marks the beginning of the monsoon. In 2023, Sawan will be observed for two months, starting from July 4 to August 31. Due to this, important festivals and observances in Shravan month - like Sawan Shivratri - will be celebrated twice. The first 2023 will be​​ marked on July 15. Shivratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi in the Krishna Paksha of every month. Chaturdashi Tithi for Sawan Shivratri 2023 begins at 08:32 pm on Jul 15, 2023, and will go on till 10:08 pm on Jul 16, 2023. List of Sawan Somwar Vrat Days, Puja Vidhi and Significance of Observing Fast on Mondays for Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri 2023 Significance

Sawan Shivratri is the celebration of Shivratri in the month of Sawan, which is considered to be extremely auspicious. While there are twelve Shivaratri observed every year, there are some which have much more significance. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, the observance of Shivratri is focused on offering prayers to the almighty and observing a night-long vigil. Since the month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the celebration of Sawan Shivratri is of much more significance.

On the occasion of Sawan Shivratri, people observe Shiv Puja to appease Lord Shiva. Offering milk and bel patra to the Shiv Ling is a common practice on this day. It is important to note that while Sawan Shivratri is an important Shivratri observance, the most significant Shivratri is known as Maha Shivratri, which is observed in the month of February / March. We hope Sawan Shivratri 2023 fills your life with all love, light and happiness.

