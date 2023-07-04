Sawan Somvar, also known as Shravan Somvar, is a significant observance in Hinduism that falls on Mondays during the Hindu month of Sawan (also called Shravan). Sawan 2023 will begin on Tuesday, July 4 and end on Thursday, August 31.

Sawan Somvar 2023 will fall on July 10, 17, 24, 31 and August 7, 14, 21 and 28. During Sawan Somvar, devotees, especially Lord Shiva's followers, observe fasting and engage in various religious practices to seek blessings and express their devotion. They visit Shiva temples and offer prayers, milk, water, bel leaves, and other traditional offerings to Lord Shiva's lingam (a symbolic representation of Shiva). As you observe Sawan Somvar 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Messages, Lord Shiva HD Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS and Wishes to Send on Holy Monday.

Devotees also engage in Rudrabhishekam, a sacred ritual of bathing the lingam with water, milk, yoghurt, honey, and ghee while chanting prayers and mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is believed that observing fasting and performing prayers and rituals during Sawan Somvar can bring blessings, fulfilment of desires, and spiritual progress. Many devotees wear rudraksha beads, considered sacred to Lord Shiva, and may also participate in satsangs (spiritual gatherings) and bhajan (devotional singing) sessions dedicated to Lord Shiva. Here is a wide range collection of messages that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them Happy Sawan Somvar 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Sawan Somwar 2023 Fasting Dos and Don'ts: From Shivling Puja to Bhang-Dhatura Offerings, Everything You Want to Know.

Sawan Somwar 2023 Wishes and Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Shravan Somwar, May Bholenath Remove All Your Sorrow and Eliminate All the Troubles To Help You Lead a Happy and Healthy Life. Happy Sawan Somvaar

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Shower His Divine Blessings Upon All of Us on This Auspicious Day. May He Keep Us Safe and Healthy.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Shravan, May Lord Shiva Destroy All Your Sorrow and Eliminate All the Troubles To Help You Lead a Happy and Healthy Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Auspicious Month of Sawan Starts, May You and Your Family Receive Abundant Blessings From Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan Maas

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Give You Strength, Peace and Prosperity. Wishing You and Your Family a Happy Sawan

Apart from the religious significance, Sawan Somvar holds cultural and social importance as well. It is a time when people come together, offer support to one another, and participate in community activities like organizing processions, cultural programs, and distributing food as a form of charity.

Wishing everyone a Happy Sawan Somvar 2023!

