Observing Solah Somvar Vrat (fastings on holy Mondays) during the holy month of Sawan or Shravan is believed to be highly auspicious. It is the strict fast that many Hindus observe every Monday in the month of Shravan or Sawan. The first Sawan Somvar Vrat 2021 will be observed on Monday, July 26. Shravan 2021 will begin from July 25 for people in most North Indian states. This month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, and devotees observe fasts and follow various rituals to celebrate this day. People also share festive greetings and messages with their family and friends. This is why we bring you a collection of Happy Shravan Somwar 2021 greetings, Sawan Somvar images and HD wallpapers, Lord Shiva photos, Sawan Somvar Vrat wishes, WhatsApp messages and more.

The date of the Shravan celebration varies in different parts of the country. While Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and major North Indian states observe Shravan from July 25, the observance in Maharashtra, Goa and other central and south Indian states will begin after a fortnight on August 9. People abstain from eating non-vegetarian food, consuming alcohol or any other vices they may otherwise have. The month of Shravan is said to be extremely loud and auspicious. Shravan Somvar 2021 Dos and Don'ts: Important Things to Keep in Mind During the Holy Sawan Month.

Those observing the Shravan Somwar Vrat follow the strict fasting rules that are laid out, such as avoiding the consumption of salt, grains, etc. in addition to this, singing aartis and praying to Lord Shiva is a common practice, especially on this day. As we prepare to celebrate Sawan Somwar 2021, here are some Happy Shravan Somwar 2021 Images and Wallpapers, Sawan Somvar Vrat wishes and messages, Shravan Somwar Vrat 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online.

Happy Shravan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Give You and Your Family Power and Strength. Wishing You and Your Family Happy Sawan!

Happy Shravan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Greetings on the Pious Month Shravan. May Mahadev Endows Upon Us Peace, Prosperity & Overall Happiness. Har Har Mahadev.

Happy Shravan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: There Is No Difference Between the Soul and the Shiva. Your True Nature Is Shiva, and Shiva Is Peace, Infinity, Beauty and the Non-Dual One. Happy Sawan!

Happy Shravan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Give Power and Strength to Everyone. Wishing You and Your Family Happy Shravan!

Happy Shravan (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: During This Time, “Om Namah Shivaya” Is the Only Chant on Our Mind. May This Help Us Stay Healthy and Keep Us Away From Negativity. Lord Shiva Will Shower His Blessings on You. Happy Shravan!

The observance of Shrawan Somwar Vrat is said to bring a lot of good luck and prosperity to the family. People believe that these facts will help please Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In addition to this, many women also observe the Mangal Gauri Vrat on Tuesdays to especially offer their prayers to Goddess Parvati. We hope that this Shravan brings with it an abundance of happiness and peace.

