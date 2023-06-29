Adhikmaas is an extra month that occurs in a Hindu Year and is often known as Malmaas. The Hindu Calendar 2023 has 13 months, including one Malamas, which will start on July 18 and end on August 16. Malmaas 2023 falls in the middle of Sawan - the Hindu month dedicated to Lord Shiva and therefore, Sawan 2023 will go on for two months. The occurrence of Adhikmaas or Malamas impacts the dates and timing of various Hindu Festivals. Malamas 2023 will extend Sawan 2023 (beginning on July 4 for North Indians) to August 31. Here’s everything you need to know about Adhik Maas 2023, the significance of the Malamas, and how it impacts the Hindu Festival Calendar. July 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events.

Adhik Maas 2023 Date

Adhikmaas, as the name suggests, is an additional month observed every three years. The last Adhikmas or Malamas were observed in 2020. Adhikmas 2023 will begin during Sawan Month on July 18 and continue until August 16. It is due to this that the auspicious month of Shravan 2023 will go on for two months instead of the traditional one month.

Shravan Somwar Vrat 2023 Date

Due to the prevalence of Malamas, there will be 8 Shravan Somwar Vrats observed this year instead of the traditional 4. The First Shravan Somwar Vrat will be marked on July 10, while the last fast will be on August 28.

Shravan Somwar Vrat 2023 Schedule

First Monday of Sawan: 10 July 2023 Second Monday of Sawan: 17 July 2023 Third Monday of Sawan: 24 July 2023 Fourth Monday of Sawan: 31 July 2023 Fifth Monday of Sawan: 7 August 2023 Sixth Monday of Sawan: 14 August 2023 Seventh Monday of Sawan: 21 August 2023 Eighth Monday of Sawan: 28 August 2023

Significance of Malamaas

According to astrology, the process of transition of the Sun from one zodiac sign to another is called Sankranti. Sun God changes his zodiac almost every month. The month in which the zodiac sign of the Sun does not change. That month is called Mal Maas or Adhik Maas. Traditionally no festive or happy events like weddings, grah pravesh, etc., are done during Adhik Maas. However, Adhik Maas 2023 is sure to be unique for Shiv Bhakts as it increases the duration of the auspicious month of Shravan 2023.

We hope that this information on Adhikmas helps you to plan your festivities and celebrations accordingly. Shravan 2023 will begin on July 4 in North India, and people are already busy prepping for this two-month-long celebration where they abstain from alcohol, non-vegetarian food and many other vices and dedicate their time and energy towards praying to Lord Shiva with utmost devotion.

