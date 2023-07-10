The first Sawan Somwar Vrat 2023 will be observed on July 10. Shravan is the auspicious Hindu month dedicated to Lord Shiva that usually marks the beginning of the monsoon season. Sawan 2023 will be observed for two months this year, starting from July 4 and going on till August 31. Due to this, there will be 8 Sawan Somwar Vrats instead of the traditional 4. As we prepare to observe the first Sawan Somwar Vrat on July 10, people are sure to share Happy Sawan Somwar 2023 messages and wishes, Sawan Somwar Vrat 2023 greetings, Happy Sawan Somwar images and wallpapers, Happy First Sawan Somwar vrat WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Sawan Somvar 2023 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Holy Monday.

The entire month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and people often observe this month by abstaining from eating meat and giving up alcohol and other vices in worshipping Lord Shiva. While traditionally, Sawan lasts for a month, this year, this observance will be extended to two months as Malamas or Adhikmas fall in the middle of Sawan. Adhikmas 2023 will begin on July 18, 2023, and end on August 16, 2023. Adhikmas, or Malamas, is the additional month that is observed every three years, as the Hindu calendar does not make up 365 days like the Gregorian calendar and needs to be adjusted from time to time. Sawan Somwar 2023 Fasting Dos and Don'ts: From Shivling Puja to Bhang-Dhatura Offerings, Everything You Want to Know.

In addition to all the abstinence that is observed in the month of Sawan, Sawan Somwar has special importance. This is because Mondays are known to be the day dedicated to Lord Shiva, and therefore observing Sawan Somwar Vrat is believed to be extra special. As we prepare to observe the First Sawan Somwar 2023 on July 10, here are some Happy Sawan Somwar 2023 messages and wishes, Sawan Somwar Vrat 2023 greetings, Happy Sawan Somwar images and wallpapers, Happy First Sawan Somwar vrat WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook status pictures that you can share online.

Shravan Somwar 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Sawan Somwar 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Choicest Blessings of Lord Shiva Bring Contentment in Married Life, Good Health, Wealth, Prosperity and Harmony to You. Happy Pehla Sawan Somwar

Sawan Somwar 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Bholenath Destroy All Your Sorrow and Eliminate All the Troubles to Help You Lead a Happy and Healthy Life. Happy Shravana Somwar Vrat.

Sawan Somwar 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Experience the Mystical Power in the Atmosphere on the Auspicious Day of Shravan Somwar and Feel Lord Shiva’s Divine Presence.

Sawan 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Shravan Somvar, May Bholenath Remove All Your Sorrow and Eliminate All the Troubles To Help You Lead a Happy and Healthy Life. Happy Sawan Somwar

Sawan 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Eliminate All Your Troubles and Worries and Bless You With Health, Happiness and Success. Happy Sawan

We hope that these wishes and messages add to your festivities of Sawan Somwar. While traditionally, this fast was observed by women seeking to find a good partner, many others who want to appease Lord Shiva also observe the fast. Happy Sawan Somwar 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2023 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).