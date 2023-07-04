Sawan 2023 will begin on Tuesday, July 4. It is considered a sacred month dedicated to Lord Shiva, and devotees observe special rituals and practices on Mondays to seek his blessings. Sawan Somvar, also known as Shravan Somvar, holds great importance for Lord Shiva's devotees, and they undertake various forms of worship and fasting during this period.

Devotees wake up early in the morning, bathe, and visit Shiva temples to offer prayers. They often carry pots filled with holy water from nearby rivers or sacred places to pour over the Shiva Lingam, representing Lord Shiva. As you observe Sawan Somvar 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Messages, Lord Shiva HD Wallpapers, Quotes, SMS and Wishes to Send on Holy Monday.

Many devotees observe a partial or complete fast on Sawan Somvar, abstaining from consuming food or specific types of food throughout the day. Some people consume only milk, fruits, or a special meal dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this time, special prayers, hymns, and mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva are chanted. Rudrabhishek, the ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam with water, milk, and other sacred substances, is a common ritual performed on Sawan Somvar. Devotees offer bilva leaves, holy water, milk, honey, and other traditional offerings to Lord Shiva. Here is a wide range collection of messages that you can download and share with your friend and family to wish them Happy Sawan Somvar 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Sawan Somwar 2023 Fasting Dos and Don'ts: From Shivling Puja to Bhang-Dhatura Offerings, Everything You Want to Know.

Sawan 2023 Wishes and Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Your Prayers Reach the Feet of the Lord Shiva, and He Elevate Your Fortunes in This Month of Sawan

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Month of Shravan Is for Penance and Vrat, That Helps Us Discover Our Hidden Strengths. It Also Helps Us Evolve As Human Beings. Happy Sawan

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Power of Lord Shiva's Love Move Mountains for You in Response t.o Your Faith. A Very Happy Shravan to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Eliminate All Your Troubles and Worries and Bless You With Health, Happiness and Success. Happy Sawan

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Shravan Somvar, May Bholenath Remove All Your Sorrow and Eliminate All the Troubles To Help You Lead a Happy and Healthy Life. Happy Sawan Somwar

Wearing rudraksha beads, which are associated with Lord Shiva, is considered auspicious during Sawan Somvar. Many devotees dress in traditional attire and adorn themselves with vermillion (kumkum) and sacred ash (vibhuti). It is not only a religious observance but also a time for spiritual reflection and self-discipline. Devotees believe observing Sawan Somvar vrat (fast) and offering sincere prayers to Lord Shiva can bring blessings, fulfilment of desires, and spiritual growth.

Wishing everyone a Happy Sawan Somvar 2023!

