Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat is observed in the ninth month of the Hindu calendar known as Margashirsha. According to the Gregorian calendar, Margashirsha month this year started on November 19 and will end on December 19. Margashirsha Guruvar means the Thursdays in the Hindu month of Magashirsha. They will fall on November 24 and December 1, 8 and 15. On these days, devotees perform Margashirsha Mahalaxmi Puja and observe a fast. It is believed that those who observe Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat are blessed with wealth and fortune. As you observe the Second Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022 on December 1, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with your loved ones. Know the Significance of Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat Observed Every Thursday for Goddess Lakshmi in the Hindu Month of Agrahayana.

According to Hindu scriptures, the words Maasonam Margashirshoham literally mean that no other month in the Hindu calendar is as auspicious as Margashirsha. Margashirsha Laxmi Vrat or Guruvar Vrat is believed to be highly rewarding and blissful for devotees. It is as auspicious as the Shravan Maas Somwar fasts. Observing a fast during the auspicious Margashirsha month, here are Second Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages with your loved ones on this day. Share Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS With Your Loved Ones.

Second Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat Messages

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022 Wallpapers

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Happy Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022 Wishes

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022 Images

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022 SMS (File Image)

It is believed that observing Margashirsha Guruvaar Vrat and Mahalaxmi Puja solves all problems and removes obstacles from people's lives. Goddess Laxmi is considered the goddess of wealth, prosperity and good fortune. She bestows fertility, fortune, purity, beauty, power, generosity and auspiciousness. Therefore, observing Margashirsha Guruvaar Vrat is considered very auspicious for all those facing troubles in life. Wishing everyone a Happy Margashirsha month 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2022 06:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).