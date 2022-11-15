Margashirsha month or Agrahayana falls in the ninth month of the Marathi calendar, which is considered very auspicious for worshipping Goddess Mahalakshmi. People during this month observe the Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat every Thursday since that is considered auspicious, especially by people observing it in Maharashtra. Margashirsha month falls after the month of Kartik. In the north Indian calendar, Krishna Paksha in the Margashirsha month begins on November 9 and ends on November 23, while Shukla Paksha will begin on November 24 and end on December 8 in 2022. In other calendars like Marathi, Gujarati, Telugu and Kannada, this month will start on November 24 and end on December 23. Margashirsha month begins after Amavasya. As you prepare to observe Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022, here’s everything you need to know about the start and end dates of Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022 in Maharashtra and its significance. Laxmi Puja 2022 Dos and Don'ts: Here's How to Please Goddess Lakshmi and Attract Good Luck, Wealth and Prosperity.

Margashirsha Guruvar 2022 Start and End Date

Mahalakshmi Puja or Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat will be observed every Thursday of the auspicious month, where Goddess Mahalakshmi is worshipped. As mentioned before, Margashirsha's month date in Maharashtra for 2022 will begin on November 24 and end on December 23. Get the exact Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat 2022 dates below.

First Margashirsha Guruvar 2022: November 24

November 24 Second Margashirsha Guruvar 2022: December 1

December 1 Third Margashirsha Guruvar 2022: December 8

December 8 Fourth Margashirsha Guruvar 2022: December 15

Margashirsha Guruvar Vrat Significance

Devotees worship Goddess Mahalakshmi and observe a fast every Thursday of this month for her. She is the goddess of wealth and this Vrat is considered important to get her blessings for wealth, success, prosperity and good fortune. It is believed that this special Lakshmi Puja every Thursday brings good luck and observing a fast helps eliminate all sorrows and problems for the people who observe it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2022 11:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).