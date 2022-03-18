Shab-e-Barat 2022 Mubarak! The festival of Shab-e-Barat will be celebrated in the country on the intervening night of March 18 and 19. On this occasion, crores of Muslims pray throughout the night in their homes and mosques. Shab-e-Barat can also be called a festival of worship. On the night of Shab-e-Barat, the tombs of their ancestors who leave this world are illuminated and prayers are sought for them. At the same time, they also repent from their sins. Many Muslims also fast for two days on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. According to the Islamic calendar, Shab-e-Barat will be celebrated on Friday, 18 March, and will end on the evening of Saturday, 19 March Sha'ban. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak Images & Mid Shaban HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Shab-e-Barat 2022 With WhatsApp Status and Greetings on Mid-Sha'ban.

According to the Hijri calendar, the night of Shab-e-Barat begins once every year on the 14th of the month of Sha'ban after sunset. Shab-e-Barat can be translated in Shab meaning night and Baraat means acquittal. On this day, those who sincerely ask for forgiveness from God for their sins receive the open doors of paradise. On Shab-e-Barat, people of Muslim society go to mosques and cemeteries and offer prayers to God for themselves and their ancestors. Shab e-Barat 2022 in India: Date, Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need to Know About The Night of Fortune And Forgiveness.

The houses are decorated and dishes like Halwa, Biryani, Korma, etc. are prepared in homes. After worship, it is distributed among the poor. Special decorations are done in mosques and graveyards during Shab-e-Barat. Prayers of Magfirat are sought for them by lighting lamps on the graves. In Islam, it is considered one of the four Muqaddas nights, the first being the night of Ashura, the second Shab-e-Meraj, the third Shab-e-Barat, and the fourth being Shab-e-Qadr. Shab-e-Barat is known by several names such as 'The Night of Forgiveness', the 'Day of Atonement' and 'the Night of Fortune'. Here we bring you a collection of Shab-e-Barat Mubarak 2022 images, Happy Shab-e-Barat HD wallpapers, Shab-e-Barat 2022 greetings, and images.

Shab e-Barat 2022 HD Images

Shab e-Barat 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: On The Night Of Fortune And Forgiveness, Focus on Prayers and Remember to Be Thankful to Allah. Have A Blessed Shab e-Barat 2022.

Shab e-Barat Mubarak Quotes

Shab e-Barat 2022 SMS (File Image)

HD Picture Reads: If You Can Forgive Yourself, Then You can Forgive Everyone. Happy Shab e-Barat To You And Your Family

Happy Shab e-Barat 2022 Wishes

Shab e-Barat 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: May Allah Provide You With Solace, Bundles Of Happiness, Good Health And Wealth Through Out The Year. Shab e-Barat Mubarak.

Shab e-Barat 2022 Greetings

Shab e-Barat 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Telegram Photo Reads: Tonight It is The Night of the Highest, Remember Me in Your Prayers. Shab e- Barat Mubarak!

Shab e-Barat 2022 HD Wallpapers

Shab e-Barat 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: On this Night of Fortune And Forgiveness, Remember Mistakes are Forgiven, Only if You Get the Courage to Admit Them. Shab e-Barat 2022 Mubarak

People can also offer prayers in their homes and celebrate. Along with this, there is also a special tradition of eating pudding on the day, it is believed that on this day one of Muhammad's teeth was broken in the battle of Uhud due to which he had eaten pudding on this day. This is the reason why people must eat pudding on this day because eating halwa on this day is considered a Sunnah.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2022 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).