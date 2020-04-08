Shab-e-Barat Mubarak Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Shab-e-Barat 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings on Mid-Sha’ban

Shab-e-Barat Mubarak (File Image)

Islamic calendar is based on moon and all the important festivals, events and rituals take place according to that. Just like the Gregorian calendar, Islamic calendar consists of 12 months. But there is no fixed number of days each month will have. As per the Islamic calendar, a month may consist of 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon’s cycle. And it varies from place to place depending on where crescent is seen first. As per the Islamic calendar, Shaban or Sha’ban, 8th month, is in progress. And the night between 14th and 15th day of Shaban, is the auspicious night known as Shab-e-Barat. In India, Muslims will observe the auspicious Shab-e-Barat 2020 in the intervening night on April 08 and April 09. On the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, believers exchange greetings and good wishes by saying 'Shab-e-Barat Mubarak’. Given the digital era we live in, Muslims send Shab-e-Barat Mubarak HD Images, Shab-e-Barat images, Shab-e-Barat greetings and Shab-e-Barat Mubarak messages on WhatsApp, Facebook and SMS to their near and dear ones. Shab-e-Barat 2020 Hindi Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, SMS and Messages to Send on The Muslim Observance of Mid-Sha'ban.

Shab-e-Barat among believers of Islam is known as the night of forgiveness. It is believed that during this night, Allah forgives sins and decides the fate of his followers for the upcoming year. So, Muslims spend the night in worship of Allah and offer Namaz throughout the night to seek blessings. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Shab-e-Barat greetings and wishes in Urdu, which you can send over WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram or SMS, then we have handpicked some of the messages for you. Shab-E-Barat 2020 Wishes in English: HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIF Greetings to Send on Mid-Sha’ban.

Shab-e-Barat Wish in Urdu Reads: Aey ALLAH Es Shab-e-Barat Apne Bandho Ko Mushkilat Se Nikaal, Apni Rehmat Ke Darwaze Khol Aur Hum Gunahgaro Ki Be Hifazat Farma. Ameen.

Shab-e-Barat Wish in Urdu Reads: Aaj Ki Es Azeem Raat Main Aap Se Maufi Mangta Hun Agar Maine Kabhi Aap Ka Dil Dukhaya Ho. ALLAH Hum Sab Ko Es Shab-e-Barat Ki Muqadas Raat Ko Mauf Kare, Ameen.

Shab-e-Barat Wish in Urdu Reads: Ya ALLAH Shab-e-Barat Ki Mubarak Raat Ke Sadke Humain Baksh De Aur Hamari Duain Qabool Farma. Meri Taraf Se Ap Sab Ko Shab-e-Barat Ki Mubarak Ho.

Shab-e-Barat Wish in Urdu Reads: Qismat Badal Jayegi Zara Dil Se Dua Karo, Dunya Bhi Hil Jayegi Agar Dil Se Dua Karo, Din Raat Main Ek Lamha Qabooliyat Ki Ghari Hai, Manzil Bhi Mil Jayegi Agar Dil Se Dua Karo. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak.

Shab-e-Barat Wish in Urdu Reads: Meri Tooti Phooti Ibadaton Ko Aisy Kar Qabul Aey ALLAH Ki Sajde Mei Jaoun Tou Mujhse Juray Har Rishtey Ki Duain Qabul Ho Jayen. Aameen. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak.

Shab-e-Barat Wish in Urdu Reads: Qaboliyat Ki Aap Pe Barsat Ho, Khushiyon Se Aapki Mulaqat Ho, Koi Khwahish Na Rahe Baqi Aisa Mubarak Ye Shab-e-Barat Ho.

How to Download Shab-e-Barat WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Shab-e-Barat WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store. Here is the link to download. It is pertinent to mention here, that after 14 or 15 days of Shab-e-Barat, the ninth month as per Islamic calendar- Ramadan or Ramzan- takes place. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast (fasting is considered as one of the five pillars of Islam) from sunrise to sunset and only have food and water between dusk and dawn. Meanwhile, Muslims across India will be observing the Shab-e-Barat this year and will be praying that they get to witness the auspicious night next year as well.