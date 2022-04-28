Shab-e-Qadr 2022 Mubarak! Muslims celebrate Shab-e-Qadr every year in the holy month of Ramadan. It is also called Lailatul Qadr and is one of the holiest nights in Islam. There is no fixed date for Shab-e-Qadr and according to the Islamic calendar, Shab-e-Qadr falls on odd-numbered nights (21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th) of the last 10 days of Ramadan. Shab-e-Qadr is one of these nights and in order to get the blessings of Shabe Qadr, Muslims worship all night. Special prayers are offered on these nights and prayers are sought. You can congratulate the Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr by sharing happy messages, images and greetings on social media like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram & Instagram. When Is Shab-e-Qadr 2022 in India? Know Date, Beliefs and Significance of Celebrating Night of Power and Blessings.

Traditionally, the 27th night of Ramadan is celebrated as Shab-e-Qadr. It is believed that the Holy Quran first appeared in the world on this night itself. According to the Islamic calendar, the new day begins with sunset. On Shab-e-Qadr, Muslims ask God for the forgiveness of sins. It is believed that on this night, God fulfils the noble and legitimate wishes of his servants. On this night the sins of those who worship Allah are forgiven. The worship of this one night is said to be more than the worship of thousand months. If you want to wish your friends and relatives a happy Shab-e-Qadr, send the following WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Rahmaton Ki Hai Ye Raat, Namazon Ka Rakhna Sath, Manwa Lena Rab Say Her Baat, Duaon Main Rakhna Yaad, Mubarak Ho Aap Ko, Shab-e-Qadr.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Barsaat Ho..! Khushiyon Se Aap Ki, Mulaqat Ho..! Koi Adhoori Na Rahe, Dua Aap Ki! Aisi Mubarak Ye, Shab-e-Qadr Ki Raat Ho…!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Special Night, May Allah Purify Our Intentions and Accept Us. May He Put Us in His Book of Those Released From Hellfire.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here Comes the Night of Power. Here Comes the Night When Allah Will Dine With Us. I Wish That He Will Be There for You. I Wish That Allah Will Protect Your Family and Give Everyone What They Have Long in Life. Laylat al-Qadr Mubarak.

On Shab-e-Qadr, mukhtalif prayers are performed throughout the night. This includes reciting nafl prayers, reciting the Qur'an, reading tasbeeh (recitation), etc. Muslims do this prayer so that all the sins are washed away and God will agree. At the same time, Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Sahab also told the importance of Shab-e-Qadr. The Prophet had told about this when asked by one of his companions. The Prophet told that Shab-e-Qadr is in the Tak (odd number) nights of Ashra (ten days) at the end of Ramadan. He also gave a special dua for this.

