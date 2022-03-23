Shaheed Diwas, also known as Martyr’s Day is celebrated every year on March 23. This day is celebrated to celebrate the courage with which the soldiers of our country lived. Shaheed Diwas is a day that honours the sacrifices of valiant soldiers of our country. Various events are organised in schools, offices, and colleges to observe this day. They celebrate the day by organising debates, speeches, poem recitations, and essay contests. As you celebrate Martyr’s Day 2022, here are beautiful images and wallpapers that you can download and send as greetings of the day to all your loved ones. Send Powerful Sayings, WhatsApp Messages, Posters Of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru And SMS To Your Special Ones

The main reason for celebrating this day is to pay tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. They sacrifice their lives during the struggle for India’s independence. The whole country celebrates the day by sending quotes and images of the three freedom fighters. Here are images and wallpapers that you can download and send to your friends and family to greet them Happy Shaheed Diwas 2022. Shaheed Diwas 2022 in March: Date, History and Significance of Martyr’s Day in India Marking Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru.

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru were charismatic Indian revolutionaries who fought with great courage and bravery. During the struggle of India against British rule they were an inspiration for many and to date, they continue to inspire many youngsters. As you celebrate the day of the sacrifice of these three freedom fighters, here are images and wallpapers that you can download and send as greetings for the day to one and all. Wishing everyone Happy Shaheed Diwas 2022!

