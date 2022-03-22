Shaheed Diwas or Martyr's Day will be observed on Wednesday, 23rd March to commemorate the hanging of India’s three brave freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. It was in the year 1931, in Lahore, Pakistan that these three were hanged to death for assassinating John Saunders, a British police officer in 1928. To mark the second Martyr's Day of the year, we have curated HD wallpapers with inspiring quotes, messages, SMS, sayings, and unique texts that you can share with your relatives, friends, and family members. Shaheed Diwas 2022 in March: Date, History and Significance of Martyr’s Day in India Marking Death Anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru.

