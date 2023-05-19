Shani Jayanti, also known as Shani Amavasya, is an important Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Shani (Saturn). Shani Jayanti falls on the Amavasya (new moon day) in the month of Jyeshtha (May or June) as per the Hindu lunar calendar. Shani Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Friday, May 19. As you observe Lord Shani 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day. It includes Shani Jayanti 2023 images, Shani Dev Jayanti 2023 greetings, Happy Shani Jayanti messages, Shani Jayanti 2023 wishes and status for Facebook and WhatsApp.

Lord Shani is the deity of justice, discipline, and karma (actions and consequences). He is often depicted as a dark-complexioned deity riding a chariot pulled by crows or vultures. He is known for his strict and impartial nature, administering justice and delivering the fruits of one's actions. Although feared by many due to his association with hardships and suffering, Lord Shani is also believed to be a great teacher who guides individuals towards spiritual growth and enlightenment.

On Shani Jayanti, devotees of Lord Shani observe various rituals and practices to seek his blessings and alleviate the effects of any negative influences associated with Saturn in their lives. Many devotees observe a fast on Shani Jayanti. They abstain from consuming food and sometimes even water for the entire day, demonstrating their dedication and seeking the grace of Lord Shani. They visit Shani temples or perform puja (worship) at home. They offer special prayers, flowers, fruits, sesame oil, and black cloth to the deity. Some may also perform a homam (ritualistic fire ceremony) to invoke Lord Shani's blessings. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them Happy Shani Jayanti 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Devotees may perform abhishekam with water, milk, or sesame oil while chanting mantras dedicated to Lord Shani. Abhishekam is a ritual bathing of the deity with various sacred substances. They chant mantras and hymns dedicated to Lord Shani to appease him and seek his protection. The most commonly recited mantra is the Shani Gayatri Mantra or the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra.

Wishing everyone Happy Shani Jayanti 2023!

