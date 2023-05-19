Shani Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Friday, May 19. This day celebrates the birth of Lord Shani. Shani Dev is considered to be the Lord of justice and karma who rules the planet Saturn. Born to Lord Surya and mother Swarna, Lord Shani Dev is regarded as the ruler of Karma. On Shani Jayanti, people visit Shani Dev temples to offer their prayers. As you celebrate Shani Dev 2023, here's a collection of Shani Jayanti images, Happy Shani Jayanti 2023 greetings, Shani Jayanti messages, Shani Jayanti 2023 wishes, Shani Jayanti 2023 HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, photos, SMS and more.

Shani Jayanti is also known as Shani Amavasya. According to the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the Amavasya tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. According to the Gregorian calendar, it generally falls in the month of May. This year it will start on May 18 at 9:42 pm and end on May 19 and 9:22 pm. People share messages saying Happy Shani Jayanti to all their friends and family to wish them this day. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them Happy Shani Jayanti 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Shani Jayanti 2023 Wishes & Messages

Shani Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

Shani Jayanti 2023 Wishes & Messages

Shani Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

Shani Jayanti 2023 Wishes & Messages

Shani Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

Shani Jayanti 2023 Wishes & Messages

Shani Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

Shani Jayanti 2023 Wishes & Messages

Shani Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

Shani Jayanti 2023: Date, Time, Puja Vidhi Of The Day That Marks Birth Anniversary Of Lord Shani

According to the scriptures, Shani Dev was an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. He is the ruler of Karma, such as service and business, and it is considered highly inauspicious to look directly into the eyes of Lord Shani. Wishing everyone Happy Shani Jayanti 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2023 07:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).