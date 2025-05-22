Shani Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Shani, the deity associated with the planet Saturn and one of the Navagrahas in Hindu astrology. Shani Jayanti falls on the Amavasya of the Jyeshtha month in the Hindu calendar, which usually corresponds to May or June in the Gregorian calendar. Shani Jayanti 2025 will be observed on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, celebrating Shani Dev's birth. Falling on Shani Amavasya, this day holds spiritual importance for devotees seeking relief from Saturn’s adverse effects. Know the date, tithi, timings, rituals, and significance of this auspicious occasion.

The day of Shani Jayanti coincides with Vat Savitri Vrat, which is observed during Jyeshtha Amavasya in most North Indian states.

Shani Jayanti 2025 Date

Shani Jayanti 2025 falls on Tuesday, May 27.

Shani Jayanti 2025 Timings

According to drikpanchang, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 12:11 on May 26 and will end at 08:31 am on May 27, 2025.

Shani Jayanti Rituals

On the day of Shani Jayanti, devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. Devotees keep fast to please Lord Shani on the day of Shani Jayanti, as it is said that devotees who worship the Lord with great devotion get rid of all obstacles. On this day, devotees also visit Shani temples to seek the blessings of Lord Shani. It is believed that Lord Shani believes in fair justice and if appeased, blesses His devotee with good luck and fortune. This day is very auspicious to perform Hawan, Homam and Yagya to appease Lord Shani. Shani Tailabhishekam and Shani Shanti Puja are the most important ceremonies performed during Shani Jayanti. Hawan and puja are performed to lessen the effect of Shani Dosha, which is popularly known as Sade Sati in the horoscope.

Shani Jayanti Significance

Shani Jayanti is an important day for devotees of Lord Shani and is celebrated with utmost devotion in several regions across India. It is said that people who do not have the blessings of Lord Shani toil for years without getting any reward for their hard work in life. Hence, it is important to please the Lord and observe a fast on this day to get the blessings of Shani Dev.

Devotees across India, particularly in states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, observe this day with devotion and rituals aimed at appeasing Lord Shani.

