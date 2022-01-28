According to the Panchang, the Ekadashi date of Krishna Paksha of Magh month is known as Shatila Ekadashi. Lord Vishnu is worshiped on the day of Shatila Ekadashi and sesame is offered to Lord Vishnu. According to religious beliefs, donating sesame seeds on the day of Shatila Ekadashi leads to heaven and the one who donates sesame seeds, gets a place in heaven for a thousand years. By the grace of Lord Vishnu, a person gets salvation after death. The sins and sufferings of the present time are also removed. Those who fast on Shatila Ekadashi can do Parana on Saturday, January 29, between 07.11 am to 09.20 am. On this day Dwadashi Tithi will end at 08:37 pm. To celebrate the day you can share Shattila Ekadashi 2022 wishes, Messages, Lord Vishnu HD Images, Greetings, Quotes, Telegram Photos, WhatsApp Stickers and Pics to celebrate the day with your loved ones. Shattila Ekadashi 2022 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know the Significance, Puja Vidhi, Auspicious Fast Timings, Mantras and Rituals to Please Lord Vishnu on This Day.

On the day of Shatila Ekadashi, devotees bathe with sesame seeds in water. After that Shatila Ekadashi vows to fast and worship Lord Vishnu is taken. Flowers, fruits, akshat, sesame laddus, panchamrit, basil leaves etc. are offered to Lord Vishnu in worship. The rules of Ekadashi fasting start from the night of Dashami, which is considered necessary to be followed on the day of Dwadashi till the time of Parana. On the evening of Dashami, before sunset, a simple meal without onion and garlic should be taken. You can spread love, positivity and happiness by sharing Shattila Ekadashi 2022 wishes, Messages, Lord Vishnu HD Images, Greetings, Quotes, Telegram Photos, WhatsApp Stickers and Pics to celebrate the day. We have some of the best Shattila Ekadashi 2022 wishes for you:

On this day people read Shatila Ekadashi fasting story during worship. If possible, one must fast throughout the day and eat fruits in the evening. By fasting on the day of Ekadashi and worshiping Lord Vishnu, all the wishes are fulfilled. Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha of Magha month i.e. Shatila Ekadashi is considered to be the best among all Ekadashi dates. According to a story mentioned in Padma Purana, more virtue than penance and gold donation for thousands of years is obtained by fasting on Shatila Ekadashi.

