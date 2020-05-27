Shavuot 2020 Wishes & Chag Sameach HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Send Feast of Weeks’ Greetings on the Jewish Holiday

Shavuot 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Shavuot 2020 will begin on the evening of May 28 and continue till May 30. A Jewish holiday, Shavuot occurs on the sixth day of the Hebrew month of Sivan. Shavuot is also known as the Feast of Weeks and has agricultural and spiritual significance for the Jews. On this festival, people follow the rituals, cook traditional recipe, visit their near ones and have a blissful Shavuot celebration. They also wish Chag Sameach to each other, which translated in English means, 'Happy Festival.' This year’s Shavuot celebration will be different as we are dealing with a pandemic. Shavuot 2020 can be enjoyed virtually by sending warm wishes and messages to friends and near ones, hoping for a better harvest and a great year. Hence, in this article, we bring you Shavuot 2020 wishes and Chag Sameach HD images that are accurate to send along with WhatsApp stickers and GIFs. In addition, our collection of Happy Shavuot 2020 messages and quotes can also be used for Facebook and Instagram posts to send greetings on the Feast of Weeks.

Agriculturally, Shavuot marks all-important wheat harvest in the Land of Israel, and spiritually, the festival commemorates the anniversary of the day, when God gave the Torah to the nation of Israel, assembled at Mount Sinai. The Jewish holiday is one of the Three Pilgrimage Festivals of the Bible. Aside from following the traditional observation, people also send Shavuot wishes and messages to share greetings. While we gear up to celebrate the holiday, here we bring you Shavuot 2020 wishes, Chag Sameach HD images, WhatsApp sticker messages, Facebook greetings and GIFs to send across to your near ones.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Time Has Come to Offer Our Harvest to Our God and Seek His Blessings. Time Has Come to Engage in Celebrations and Feasts With Your Loved Ones. Time Has Come to Make It a Time of Enjoyment and Festivities. Sending Warm Wishes on Shavuot to You and You

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish That the First Fruits of This Harvest Season Bring to You a Wonderful Year Along With the Blessings of God. Wishing You an Amazing Year Ahead and Memorable Celebrations to You and Your Loved Ones on Shavuot.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Thank Him for Giving Us a Home, for Giving Us a Homeland, for Giving Us a Good Harvest. Wishing You Good Health and Prosperity, Good Fortune and Success on the Occasion of Shavuot. May You Are Always Blessed!!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessed Are We for God Gave Us a Land to Live and Fields to Harvest. Let Us Celebrate the Occasion of Shavuot by Offering the Fruits of Our Hard Work to Him and Thank Him for His Love and Blessings. Warm Wishes to You on Shavuot. May You Have a Great Shavout.

Shavuot 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

WhatsApp has unveiled many festival stickers and images to make events memorable and chats fun. For festivals like Shavuot, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app and download some Shavuot 2020 WhatsApp Stickers. You can also click HERE to get the latest collection. Happy Shavuot, everyone!