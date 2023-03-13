Sheetala Saptami is an auspicious day celebrated by the Hindu community in India. Sheetala Saptami is celebrated on the Saptami Tithi Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna/Chaitra. It is observed on the seventh day after Holi, one day before Sheetala Ashtami. In 2023, Sheetala Saptami will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 14. The Sheetala Saptami Puja Muhurat will begin from 6.23 am till 6.32 pm on March 14. The Saptami Tithi will start on March 13 at 7.57 pm and will end at 6.52 pm on March 14, 2023. The day honours Sheetala Mata or Goddess Sheetala. Devotees observe a day-long fast on this auspicious day and seek the blessings of the Goddess. Sheetala Ashtami 2023 Date and Time: 'Basoda Puja Kab Hai' Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Vidhi, Rituals, Significance of the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Sheetala Mata.

According to religious beliefs, people worship Sheetala Mata to protect themselves, their kids, and family. As we celebrate Sheetala Saptami 2023, here’s all you need to know about Sheetala Saptami 2023 Date, Sheetala Saptami 2023 Shubh Muhurat, Sheetala Saptami Puja Vidhi, Sheetala Saptami Rituals, significance and more.

Sheetala Saptami 2023 Date

In 2023, Sheetala Saptami will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 14.

Sheetala Saptami 2023 Timings and Shubh Muhurat

The Sheetala Saptami Puja Muhurat will begin from 6.23 am till 6.32 pm on March 14. The Saptami Tithi will start on March 13 at 7.57 pm and will end at 6.52 pm on March 14, 2023.

Sheetala Saptami Rituals

Sheetala Saptami is an important day dedicated to Goddess Sheetala. It is celebrated on Krishna Paksha Ashtami after Holi and is observed in the rural regions of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat and also in some parts of South India. Traditionally, the most significant ritual on this day is that no fresh food is cooked. On the day of Sheetala Saptami, devotees abstain from cooking and only eat food that was prepared a day prior. Consumption of hot and fresh food is completely prohibited on this particular day.

On this day, devotees wake up before sunrise, take a bath and wear clean clothes and visit Goddess Sheetala’s temple to seek her blessings. On this day, various rituals and puja are performed. It is believed that devotees offer prayers to the Goddess for a joyous, healthy, and peaceful life. On this day, devotees read or listen to the Sheetala Mata Vrat Katha. Women observe a day-long fast of the well-being of their kids and family members.

Sheetala Saptami Significance

Sheetala Saptami is one of the most popular Hindu festivals in India. In Sanskrit, the name "Sheetala" means "the one who cools." Goddess Sheetala, an incarnation of Supreme Goddess Parvati, is said to control smallpox, chickenpox, measles, etc. It is believed that and people worship her to ward off any outbreak of deadly diseases. The importance and relevance of the Sheetala Saptami festival are clearly described in the Skanda Purana.

As per the scriptures and Hindu mythology, Goddess Sheetala is an incarnation of Goddess Durga and Maa Parvati. Goddess Sheetala signifies the healing power of nature. On this auspicious day, the devotees and their children together worship and offer prayers to the deity to remain safe and protected from the diseases like chicken pox and smallpox. The term ‘Sheetala’ in a literal sense means ‘coolness’ or ‘cool’.

