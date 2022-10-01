Shubho Shashti is the sixth day of Navratri; this year, it falls on Saturday, October 1st. It is the official day of the beginning of the most important festival of Bengal, Durga Puja. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them sharing Shubho Shashti 2022 images, Subho Sasthi 2022 greetings, Happy Subho Sasthi wishes, Maha Shashti wishes and HD wallpapers. Subho Sasthi 2022 Wishes & Durga Puja Greetings: Share Maa Durga Images, WhatsApp Messages, Festive Quotes & HD Wallpapers With Family and Friends.

According to mythology, Shubho Shashti is the day when Maa Durga landed on earth with her four children, namely Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya. It is the day when the face of the idol of Goddess Durga is unveiled at various Durga Puja pandals. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm, especially amongst Bengalis who enjoy the day with Music, singing and dancing.

Shubho Shashti Wishes in Bengali (File Image)

It is believed that on the sixth day of Navratri, Maa Durga comes to earth to visit her father and arrives with her children. Therefore, the ladies set up the Durga ghat before Durga arrives, so she feels welcome at her father's house. Devotees unveil the face of the idol of Maa Durga, which has been covered for several days. The four significant rituals performed on this day are Kalparamvo, Bodhan, Amantran and Adhivas.

The rituals of the day include starting the puja, consecration of the idol of the goddess, inviting the goddess and sanctifying the stay of the deity in the puja area or pandals. Though there is already a very fun-filled atmosphere due to the Navratri, the official beginning of Durga Puja on Shubho Shashti lifts up the mood of the festival. Wishing everyone Shubho Shashti 2022!

