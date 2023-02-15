Every year, Singles Awareness Day is commemorated on February 15. The day celebrates singlehood, and all singles, who are not in a relationship, come together and celebrate their single status. The day is also known as Singles Appreciation Day. The day has gained popularity over the years. The special day is dedicated to unmarried singles or in a romantic relationship. Singles Awareness Day is a perfect opportunity for single people to show the world that they are happy the way they are without being in a relationship. As we celebrate Singles Awareness Day 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a list of Singles Awareness Day 2023 wishes and greetings, Happy Singles Day wishes, Happy Singles Awareness Day images, Singles Day wallpapers, Singles Day quotes, Happy Singles Day WhatsApp messages which you can send to your single friends. You can download these images and share them as wishes, greetings, messages, wallpapers and GIFs with your family and friends.

According to records, Single Awareness Day was established due to social isolation. In 2001, a high school student named Dustin Barns formed a group with his friends to celebrate being single. The singles certainly hated Valentine’s Day and hence chose February 15 to celebrate Single Awareness Day as a protest against Valentine’s Day. The tradition became popular over the period of time, and in 2015, February 15 was copyrighted as a single awareness day.

Happy Singles Awareness Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I’m Single Because I Was Born That Way. — Mae West

Happy Singles Awareness Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Love Sucks. Sometimes It Feels Good. Sometimes It’s Just Another Way To Bleed. — Laurell K. Hamilton

Happy Singles Awareness Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Last Thing You Want To Get Addicted to Is Someone. — Aruho Marvin

Happy Singles Awareness Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Roses Are Red. Violets Are Blue. Vodka Is Cheaper Than Dinner for Two. — Unknown

Happy Singles Awareness Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Heartbreak Could Be Lived With if It Weren’t Accompanied by Regret. — Laura Kasischke

Single Awareness Day is important because it makes people realize that you do not need to be in a relationship to be happy in life and that you are enough for yourself. Happy Singles Awareness Day!

