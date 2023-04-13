Souramana Ugadi is the Hindu New Year that is celebrated as per the Souramana Panchagam, which means the Solar Calendar. Different names like Meshadi, Vaishakhadi, Mesha Sankranti, etc., also know the day. As per history, the followers of the Souramana calendar system observe Ugadi in Karnataka, when the sun transits into the Aries Constellation. In 2023, Souramana Ugadi will be celebrated on Friday, April 14. The festival is locally known as Souramana Ugadi or Mesha Sankranti. Puthandu 2023 Date in India: When Is Varusha Pirappu or Tamil New Year?

Ugadi, or the New Year, is celebrated with great fanfare by the people of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The festival symbolizes the beginning of the New Year per the Hindu calendar. Traditionally, the festival is an occasion that is usually celebrated with day-long festivities. The Hindu new year based on the Solar calendar is known as Puthandu in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam, Vaisakhi in Punjab, Pana Sankranti in Orissa and Naba Barsha in West Bengal.

Souramana Ugadi 2023 Date

Souramana Ugadi 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, April 14.

All About Souramana Ugadi

Souramana Ugadi day represents a specific solar movement according to ancient Sanskrit texts. The festival is also known as Mesha Sankranti and is one of the twelve Sankranti in the Indian calendar. The concept is also found in Indian astrology texts wherein it refers to the day of transition of the sun into the Aries zodiac sign. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm as the preparations begin a week before the festival, with the devotees cleaning and decorating their houses and making rangolis. When Is Vishu 2023? Know Date, Significance of Vishu Kani, History and Celebrations Related to Kerala New Year.

On this day, people usually take an oil bath and wear new or clean clothes. The festival is considered a prosperous day to start, so people buy new properties and houses on this day. Prayers are offered to the Gods at homes and temples for the people to seek blessings in the form of happiness and prosperity.

