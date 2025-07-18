South Asian Heritage Month is an annual celebration that recognises and honours the rich history, culture, and contributions of people with roots in South Asia. This includes communities of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives. The month-long celebrations of South Asian Heritage Month celebrate the diverse cultures, traditions, and histories of these communities and highlights the contributions of South Asians to society in fields like medicine, business, education, arts, politics, and sports. South Asian Heritage Month 2025 will start on July 18 and will continue till August 17. Wetlands Have a Deep Connection with Indian Culture & Traditions.

The co-founders of South Asian Heritage Month are Jasvir Singh CBE and Dr Binita Kane. This annual celebration is celebrated with a unique theme. This year, the South Asian Heritage Month 2025 theme is ‘Roots to Routes’. The theme explores the rich journey of growth, and the evolving connections that people make through generations.

South Asian Heritage Month 2025 Start and End Dates

South Asian Heritage Month 2025 will start on Friday, July 18 and will continue till August 17.

South Asian Heritage Month 2025 Significance

South Asian Heritage Month aims to celebrate South Asian cultures, histories, particularly the intertwined histories of the UK and South Asian communities and how South Asian cultures are present throughout the UK. This year during the South Asian Heritage Month 105, let’s honour and celebrate our rich roots and the diverse routes that connect us and showcase the stories of migration, adaptation, resilience, and triumph that define our vibrant South Asian communities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).