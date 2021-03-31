Today aka March 31 Spy Wednesday is observed. The day is also known as Holy Wednesday or Great Wednesday. On this day, "Tenebrae" a Holy Week service is usually held. On Spy Wednesday the gradual extinguishing of candles on a Tenebrae hearse, readings related to the Passion of Jesus, and the strepitous takes place. The day holds immense importance amongst the Christian community just as the entire Holy Week is important for the observation. It commemorates the resurrection of Jesus after being crucified and as we observe Holy Week, here are Spy Wednesday 2021 HD Images, WhatsApp messages, quotes, wallpapers and GIF greetings to send ahead of Maundy Thursday. As the world is trying to fight Coronavirus and most people are confined to their homes, here are some quotes by Jesus and verses from The Bible on peace, love and hope.

It is said that on this day Judas betrayed Jesus and hence it is known as Spy Wednesday. Christians often fast on Holy Wednesdays in remembrance of this sad event. Orthodox and other Eastern Christians maintained the ancient tradition of the Wednesday fast, however, even today, strictly observant Orthodox Christians continue to fast on Wednesdays in remembrance of Judas'act of treachery. Today you can send these Spy Wednesday 2021 Quotes, Bible Verses, HD Images, Quotes, Holy Wednesday Telegram Pics, Jesus Christ Photos, GIFs & Sayings During Holy Week:

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Wednesday Blessing. But Just As He Who Called You Is Holy, So Be Holy in All You Do; for It Is Written: “Be Holy, Because I Am Holy.” 1 Peter 1 15:16. Peace and Love Always"

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Then One of the Twelve, Called Judas Iscariot, Went to the Chief Priests and Said, ‘What Are You Willing To Give Me if I Deliver Him to You?’ and They Counted Out to Him Thirty Pieces of Silver. So From That Time He Sought Opportunity To Betray Him.” Matthew 26:14–16, NKJV

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Wednesday! Let Your Light Shine Before Others, That They May See Your Good Deeds and Glorify Your Father in Heaven. (Matthew 5:16)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Do Not Let Your Hearts Be Troubled. You Believe in God; Believe Also in Me. (John 14:1)

Other days have a significance of their own for example, Good Friday commemorates Jesus' suffering and death on the cross and is considered to be a day of sorrow, penance, and fasting. Holy Saturday, also called Easter Vigil, is the traditional end of Lent. Easter Sunday is the celebration of Jesus' Resurrection, according to the Gospels, on the third day after his crucifixion. Pope Francis presided over a pandemic-aware Ash Wednesday service, with reduced participation of the faithful and a revised rite to reduce the chance of infection as the virus and its variants continue to spread through Italy. The Vatican's liturgy office last month issued new guidance for priests celebrating Ash Wednesday, which ushers in the Lenten season leading up to Easter.

