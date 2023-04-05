Holy Wednesday is the fourth day of the Holy Week, also known as Spy Wednesday, Good Wednesday or Great Wednesday. This year it will be observed on Wednesday, April 5. In Christianity, holy Wednesday commemorates the Bargain of Judas as a clandestine spy among the disciples. On this day, many churches following Western Christianity observe the Tenebrae service. As you observe Holy Wednesday 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a wide range of collections of quotes and messages that you can share with one and all on this day.

The Holy Week consists of eight days, each day having its own significance. Each day corresponds to a day in Jesus’ life leading up to his death and resurrection and has a spiritual meaning. Holy Wednesday, or Spy Wednesday, signifies the day when Judas agreed to betray Jesus. He was paid 30 pieces of silver by the Jewish leaders to betray Jesus. Therefore this day is also known as Spy Wednesday. Here is a collection of quotes and messages you can download and send to all your loved ones on Spy Wednesday 2023.

Many Christians observe a strict fast in remembrance of this sad event. The Orthodox Christians continue to fast every Wednesday in memory of Juda’s act of treachery. On this day, the gradual extinguishing of candles on a Tenebrae hearse and readings related to the passion of Jesus and the strepitous take place. People scroll over the internet to find messages and verses from Bible on peace and love and hope to send them to their loved ones on Spy Wednesday and other days of the holy week.

